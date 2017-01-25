Usain Bolt stripped of Olympic gold medal due to teammate’s doping
Jamaican Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt was stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals Wednesday due to a positive doping test by teammate Nesta Carter.
Carter competed with Bolt in the 4×100 relay at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A reanalysis of Carter’s samples from the games found methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant.
Bolt had achieved the “triple treble,” winning the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay at each of the three Olympics in which he participated, an accomplishment unmatched by any other Olympian.
Carter was also on Jamaica’s gold medal-winning 4×100 team at the 2012 Olympics in London.
Bolt has said that the 2016 Olympics would be his last and that he will retire after the world championships this summer.