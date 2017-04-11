USA Luge lands a new sponsor in White Castle

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) USA Luge has a new sponsor, and it’s an expert in sliders.

White Castle announced a two-year partnership Tuesday with USA Luge. The agreement makes the hamburger chain an official partner and title sponsor of the organization’s offseason recruitment program – now dubbed the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search.

The program is aimed at raising awareness for the sport in the United States and attracting young athletes to the junior national development team. The next recruitment tour begins in mid-May in White Castle’s hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

White Castle was founded in 1921 and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states.