Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals to be made from recycled electronic devices

Tokyo is planning to emphasize their theme of sustainability for the 2020 Summer Olympics and give the Japanese people a good reason to get rid of their old Motorola Razrs.

The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee announced Wednesday that they are asking the Japanese people to donate their old electronic devices so that the metal can be produced in the medals that will be awarded to the Olympians and Paralympians at the Summer Games.

Specifically, the committee is looking to collect as much as eight tons of metal to produce the 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals needed when the Games begin on July 24, 2020.

This new project is an effort not just to highlight the theme of sustainability for the Olympic Games, but also “to engage the whole Japanese nation and to offer to everyone the opportunity to play a role in the Games’ preparations.”

And free themselves of all those outdated electronics in the process.