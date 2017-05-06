U.S. Olympic bobsledder and medalist Steven Holcomb found dead at 37

U.S. Olympic bobsledder and three-time medalist Steven Holcomb, 37, has died, according to the Associated Press.

He was found dead in his room at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, according to a release by Team USA.

“The entire Olympic family is shocked and saddened by the incredibly tragic loss today of Steven Holcomb,” USOC CEO Scott said in a statement. “Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community.” “

Holcomb was the pilot for the U.S. four-man bobsled team that won a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. It was the first U.S. gold medal in the event since 1948. He won 10 world championship medals in his career, including five golds.

Holcomb served in the Utah Army National Guard for seven years from 1999 to 2006 and took part in the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

This article originally appeared on