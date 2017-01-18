Spreer, Platoon have 1-point lead at Key West regatta

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) German sailor Harm Müller Spreer, skippering Platoon, has a one-point lead in the 52 Super Series Class at the Key West Race Week sailing regatta in the Florida Keys.

Spreer, with tactician John Kostecki, sailed to sixth-place finishes in races three and four Tuesday, a far contrast to beating 10 others boats in the class during two first-day races Monday.

Quantum Racing, owned by Amway president Doug DeVos of Ada, Michigan, is in second finishing fourth and first Tuesday. Third is held by Italian entry Azzurra, helmed by Guillermo Parada.

Defending champion Calvi Network, skippered by Italian Carlo Alberini, increased its lead in the 42-boat J/70 class and is 12 points ahead of New England Ropes, captained by Tim Healy of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

The regatta continues through Friday.