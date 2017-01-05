Sporting KC: Feilhaber and Zusi Make USMNT January Camp List

Sporting KC will be well-represented when the US Men’s National Team meets for their January Camp. Both Benny Feilhaber and Graham Zusi are among those invited.

There has been a lot of excitement over American soccer the last decade, and Sporting KC has played a major roll in that. With the first US Men’s National Team (USMNT) holding their first camp of the year later this month, Sporting fans will see some recognizable names on the roster. Those names are perennial USMNT stalwart Graham Zusi, and the returning Benny Feilhaber.

The return of Benny Feilhaber to the USMNT is especially pleasing for fans of both the USMNT and Sporting KC. Kansas City’s star midfielder had found himself in the dog house with former US coach Jurgen Klinsmann. The feud between Klinsmann and Feilhaber was especially painful for fans as they watched Matt Bradley struggle repeatedly in the midfielder role. That was a major reason for Klinsmann’s firing.

With Bruce Arena now back at the helm, the veteran Feilhaber is getting another shot to get back on the field. At 31 years old, the Sporting KC star brings experience to the roster without sacrificing too much in terms of athleticism. That experience includes being a part of the USMNT program from 2005 to 2014 with 58 appearances.

Accompanying Benny Feilhaber will be star Sporting KC defender Graham Zusi. Zusi was a key contributor to the USMNT’s 2014 World Cup squad that emerged from the “Group of Death”. Like Feilhaber, Graham Zusi brings a good bit of experience with him to the team. He has made 42 appearances for the USMNT since 2012.

Sporting KC fans are used to having a talented squad, but it is still encouraging to see your team well-represented at this level. The USMNT is still reeling a bit from the final days of the Klinsmann era. Hopefully these two veteran players will help the program rebound and get back to the squad Americans have grown used to seeing in recent years.

