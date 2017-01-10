Snowboarders Mick, Ulbing win parallel slaloms in Austria

BAD GASTEIN, Austria (AP) Italian snowboarder Christoph Mick won a floodlit parallel slalom Tuesday for his second career victory.

Mick defeated Kaspar Fluetsch of Switzerland in the final, while Andreas Prommegger of Austria beat Nevin Galmarini of Italy in the small final to place third.

Mick and Fluetsch are also first and second in the World Cup standings after two of this season’s 12 events.

Daniela Ulbing of Austria took the women’s competition for her maiden World Cup victory and went top of the discipline standings.

Ulbing beat Michelle Dekker of the Netherlands, who earned her first career top-three result. Teammate Sabine Schoeffmann won the small final against Julie Zogg of Switzerland to make it an Austrian 1-3 finish.

A team event is scheduled for Wednesday.