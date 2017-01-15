Repilov extends luge World Cup lead as Russians dominate

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) Russia dominated the luge World Cup on Sunday, taking victories in three races as Roman Repilov won the overall sprint trophy.

Repilov won a men’s sprint and was second to fellow Russian Semyon Pavlichenko in another men’s race, while Tatyana Ivanova took the victory in the women’s sprint, though Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger secured the women’s sprint trophy.

Repilov secured the sprint title with victory in Sunday’s race in a time of 27.585 seconds, finishing 0.025 seconds ahead of Pavlichenko and 0.057 ahead of Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl. That result also extended Repilov’s overall World Cup standings lead to 47 points over Pavlichenko, who rose from fourth to second in the course of Sunday’s racing.

Repilov and Pavlichenko chanted ”Russia, Russia” on the podium after the sprint race, which was their second one-two of the day. It had been Pavlichenko on the top spot in the first race, which he won with a combined time of 1 minute 35.715 seconds over two runs, beating Repilov by 0.141 seconds. Third place went to Kindl after he overtook double Olympic champion Felix Loch on the second run.

There was more Russian success when Tatyana Ivanova won a women’s sprint in 30.692 seconds, winning by 0.212 seconds from World Cup standings leader Natalie Geisenberger of Germany.

Just 0.003 seconds separated Geisenberger from third-placed Viktoria Demchenko, with Emily Sweeney of the United States missing out on a podium spot by another 0.003 seconds. Geisenberger continues to lead the overall women’s standings.

Russia can round off a successful day with victory in the team relay later Sunday.

Luge is one of the few winter sports where Russia is not facing sanctions because of allegations it ran a state-sponsored program of doping and drug-test cover-ups at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.