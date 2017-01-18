Platoon and Azzurra sit atop Key West sailing leaderboard

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) Platoon, skippered by German Harm Müller Spreer, and Italian-flagged Azzurra, helmed by Guillermo Parada, are at the top of the 52 Super Series class leaderboard past the midpoint of the Key West Race Week sailing regatta.

Both yachts have 31 points following three races sailed Wednesday.

Turkish yachtsman Veli Ergin Imre, sailing Provezza IX, is one point behind in third place with three heats remaining in the 10-race series.

Defending J/70 class champion Calvi Network, skippered by Italian Carlo Alberini, lost ground Wednesday but remains a point ahead of New England Ropes, captained by Tim Healy of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

The regatta, with almost 100 entries divided into nine classes, is set to end Friday.