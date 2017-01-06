Olympic champion Humphries wins 2nd bobsled World Cup from 3

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada beat American Elana Meyers Taylor on Friday for her second bobsled World Cup victory in three races this season.

Humphries and brakewoman Melissa Lothholz were quickest in both runs down the Altenberg track for a combined time of 1 minute, 54.15 seconds.

Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones were .70 behind, with Christina Hengster and Monique Dekker Sanne of Austria .78 back in third.

Jamie Greubel Poser of the United States, who is one of the main challengers so far this season, was fifth.

Humphries maintained her lead in the overall standings with 650 points, ahead of Greubel Poser (609) and Hengster (586).