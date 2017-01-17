Margot Robbie is nearly unrecognizable as disgraced skater Tonya Harding

Australian actress Margot Robbie is starring as Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” an upcoming biopic on the infamous figure skater whose 1994 rivalry with fellow American Nancy Kerrigan resulted in one of the most talked-about Olympic scandals of our age.

People magazine captured photos of Robbie on set of the film Monday, showing the “Suicide Squad” and “Wolf of Wall Street” star all but transformed in high-waisted jeans and permed wig to portray the disgraced figure skater.

Margot Robbie transforms into infamous figure skater Tonya Harding for biopic role https://t.co/GikYnf6a8q pic.twitter.com/VYa4U2VFYT — People Magazine (@people) January 17, 2017

Harding, as we all remember, was banned from figure skating when it was discovered that her ex-husband Jef Gillooly (played by Sebastian Stan in the film) had hired a hit-man to attack Kerrigan’s leg prior to the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships with the hopes of knocking Kerrigan out of Olympic contention. Both Harding and Kerrigan ended up competing in the Lillehammer Winter Games the following month, giving viewers and press awkward moments like this one …

(VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images)

Kerrigan won the silver medal at Lillehammer behind Oksana Baiul. Harding placed eighth.