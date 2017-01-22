Lindsey Vonn wins in second race back from broken arm

Skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a broken arm and a knee injury just two and a half months ago in a severe training accident. Vonn’s been plagued by injuries in recent years – she was forced to miss the 2014 Olympics with an ACL tear – but just a few weeks after her fall, Vonn was already doing pull-ups in the gym with a fractured humerus.

Over the weekend, Vonn returned to competition for the first time since her accident in Germany, and she finished first in the downhill event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen by just .15 of a second.