Lindsey Vonn wins in second race back from broken arm
Skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a broken arm and a knee injury just two and a half months ago in a severe training accident. Vonn’s been plagued by injuries in recent years – she was forced to miss the 2014 Olympics with an ACL tear – but just a few weeks after her fall, Vonn was already doing pull-ups in the gym with a fractured humerus.
I am beyond thrilled that I am announcing my return to racing this weekend! It's been a grueling 8 weeks since my arm surgery with over 300 hours of therapy but all of my hard work is finally paying off! This video I made is very personal. I was very open with all of you regarding the bone fracture in my humerus but what I haven’t mentioned to you is the fact that I also had severe nerve damage. I have thought about whether I should share this information for a long time. In the end, I have opted to tell you because I feel my journey might also give hope to those with similar injuries. As you can see in the video, I woke up from surgery and had no function of my entire hand. I worked closely with my friend and physical therapist @lindsaywinninger and Patrick Rottenhofer every day to slowly regain my motor function. Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I'm at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations. This has been the hardest recovery of my career to date but thankfully it has taken less time to heal than my knee injuries. After my 8 week checkup with Dr. Hackett, my bone showed significant healing and I was given the green light to start training and if I was comfortable, start racing. This is just a small piece of my journey back from rehab to racing. During the entire process I documented my progress and was also shadowed by a film crew from @eurosport . Together we captured every high and every low for my new docu-series 'Chasing History'. It will air in February, so you will be able to see my recovery as well as watch me continue to chase history in the future. Thank you for always supporting me no matter what obstacle I face. I have the greatest fans in the world and I am very thankful. And remember, nothing is impossible. If you fall, get back up! #nevergiveup Xo Lv
Over the weekend, Vonn returned to competition for the first time since her accident in Germany, and she finished first in the downhill event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen by just .15 of a second.
Yeeeeeesssss!!!! I screamed, cried and then I couldn't stop smiling because today, I WON!!!! I have been injured quite a few times in my career but this past injury has been the toughest mentally to overcome. But I have always believed that in the end hard work will pay off, And it did! Thank you to everyone who helped get me here and thank you to my fans for all of the support. ❤🙌🏻🏆 #LV77
Words can't describe how happy I am right now!!! Hard work pays off in the end!! I did it!! #LV77
