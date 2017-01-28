Javier Fernandez wins 5th straight gold at European champs

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) Javier Fernandez won his fifth straight European figure skating championship even with a fall on Saturday.

Holding an almost 10-point lead after the short program, the Spaniard opened the free skate with a perfect quad toe loop, but landed a quad salchow shakily, and fell in an attempt to nail another quad salchow.

Fernandez still outclassed second-place Maxim Kovtun by more than 28 points.

Another Russian, Mikhail Kolyada, took bronze with his first podium result.