Report: New IAAF rule proposes wiping away several world records

A new rule proposed by the International Association of Athletics Federation could result in Paula Radcliffe and Hicham El Guerrouj being stripped of their respective world records in track and field, according to Sean Ingle of The Guardian.

A new rule would require athletes that have broken major world records to have been tested multiple times (about six times) in the lead up to their record-setting performance. The testing sample from after the record would also still need to be available for re-testing. The IAAF only started storing blood and urine samples in 2005, so any record set before that could be impacted. The records would also have to be set at competitions on a list of approved international events.

Radcliffe ran 2:15:25 for the women's world record at the 2003 London Marathon. Hicham El Guerrouj holds the 1,500 meter world record of 3:26.00. Other records that would be wiped away include Florence Griffith-Joyner's 100 meter and 200 meter world records of 10.49 and 21.34, which no one has come close to in recent years.

Usain Bolt's world records in the sprints would be safe since he set them in 2008 and 2009.

The proposal was discussed at a European Athletics council meeting over the weekend. IAAF president Seb Coe was in attendance and is in favor of the proposal.

“What we are proposing is revolutionary, not just because most world and European records will have to be replaced, but because we want to change the concept of a record and raise the standards for recognition a point where everyone can be confident that everything is fair and above board,” European athletics president Svein Arne Hansen said.

The IAAF could approve the proposal in July and have it effect within the next 12 months.

– Chris Chavez

