Hanyu wins free skate as Japan leads at World Team Trophy

TOKYO (AP) World champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished first in the free skate as Japan maintained its lead in the figure skating World Team Trophy on Friday.

Hanyu received 200.9 points for a routine that featured four quadruple jumps. Compatriot Shomu Uno finished second with 198.49 as Japan improved to 81 points in the six-nation competition.

The United States was second with 78, followed by Russia with 74.

Patrick Chan of Canada finished third in the free skate with 190.74 points while Nathan Chen of the U.S. was fourth with 185.24.

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva will be aiming to help Russia close the gap with Japan in the women’s free program on Saturday.

France’s Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres won the pairs short program while Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje were first in the ice dancing free program.