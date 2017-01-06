Gabriela Koukalova wins 7.5K sprint at biathlon World Cup

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) Gabriela Koukalova of the Czech Republic won the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint for her second successive biathlon World Cup victory and third of the season on Friday.

Koukalova hit all of her targets and beat Kaisa Makarainen of Finland by 21.3 seconds. Makarainen missed two targets while standing.

Marie Dorin Habert of France was third, 24.0 seconds back with one missed target in prone.

Triple Olympic champion Darya Domracheva of Belarus was 37th with two missed targets in her first start since March 2015. She sat out last season after was was diagnosed with glandular fever.

Laura Dahlmeier didn’t compete but the German still leads the overall standings on 410 points, ahead of Makarainen on 366, Koukalova on 355, and Dorin Habert on 339.