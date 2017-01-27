Evgenia Medvedeva wins gold for 2nd straight European title

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) Russian teenager Evgenia Medvedeva won gold at the European championships on Friday for her second straight title in the women’s competition.

Leading after the short program, the 17-year-old performed an almost perfect free skate. She opened in great fashion with a beautifully executed combination of a triple flip – triple toe loop to the soundtrack from ”Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Alexandre Desplat and went on with a flawless triple lutz, triple loop and triple flip.

For the best free skate which no one could match, she earned 150.79 points, and a total of 229.71.

Fellow Russian Anna Pogorilayawas was a distant second with 211.39 despite her third best free skate.

In a highly-anticipated performance, five-time European champion Carolina Kostner of Italy took bronze after the second free program.