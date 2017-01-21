Doug DeVos skippers Quantum Racing to Key West win

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) Doug DeVos, president of the Amway marketing company, skippered Quantum Racing to a victory Friday on the final day at the Key West Race Week regatta.

DeVos is the brother-in-law of Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary. He is the son of Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos.

Quantum, with America’s Cup veteran Terry Hutchinson calling tactics, began Friday two points behind leader Provezza IX along with two other yachts. But Quantum finished ahead of the 10 other entries in the 52 Super Series class race that began Monday.

”Wednesday was a shocking day (for us),” Hutchinson said of finishing no better than seventh in three races staged that day. ”It made us look hard at ourselves.”

On Thursday, Quantum scored a second and a first to narrow the gap in the 10-race series.

”We were very aggressive today (Friday),” Hutchinson said. ”I knew if we could win the race, we would win the regatta.”

Platoon, skippered by German Harm M�ller Spreer, was second. Niklas Zennstrom captained Swedish-flagged Ran to third place. Provezza, a Turkish entry, owned by Veli Ergin Imre, finished fourth.

New England Ropes, skippered by Tim Healy, won the J/70 class, spoiling Italian Carlo Alberini’s bid for a third consecutive class title with Calvi Network. Calvi finished in third place, while Martin Kullman, owner of New Wave, finished second.

