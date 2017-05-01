Double Olympic champion Eric Murray retires

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Two-time Olympic champion Eric Murray has announced his retirement from rowing, ending a partnership with Hamish Bond that became the most successful in the sport’s history.

Murray and Bond were members of New Zealand’s world championship-winning four in 2007 before joining forces as a pair in 2009. They were unbeaten over the next eight years in 69 races over 24 regattas, winning six world championship titles and Olympic gold medals in 2012 at London and in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.

The pair took a break from competitive rowing after the last Olympics, and the 34-year-old Murray has decided to make it permanent. Bond is now pursuing a career in cycling.

”We got to the point where we were always winning, but it was playing on our minds and wearing us down,” Murray said. ”We didn’t get that elation any more. Everyone expected us to win, so when we won, we just met the expectation.”