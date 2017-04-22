With Kipnis back, Tito talks lineup construction

Francona may be doing some experimenting in the early going.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Tech Talk: Reds starter Scott Feldman shows Chris Welsh his curve

Tech Talk: Reds starter Scott Feldman shows Chris Welsh his curve

1 day ago

Reds GM Dick Williams talks pitching, prospects

Reds GM Dick Williams talks pitching, prospects

1 day ago

Tribe skipper Terry Francona feels Trevor Bauer was good in start at Minnesota

Tribe skipper Terry Francona feels Trevor Bauer was good in start at Minnesota

1 day ago

Carlos Santana, Indians starting to feel comfortable after sweep vs. Twins

Carlos Santana, Indians starting to feel comfortable after sweep vs. Twins

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Indians plate three, two via walks, in 7th inning to take lead

HIGHLIGHTS: Indians plate three, two via walks, in 7th inning to take lead

1 day ago

Throwback Thursday: How the Indians re-connected with one their biggest fans

Throwback Thursday: How the Indians re-connected with one their biggest fans

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos