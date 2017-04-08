Welsh: Garrett’s start has to leave whole Reds organization smiling
Amir Garrett was dominant for six innings in a 2-0 win. Chris Welsh breaks down why the Cincinnati Reds starter was so successful.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHT: Scooter Gennett hits 2-run homer in debut with Reds
3 days ago
HIGHLIGHT: Edwin Encarnacion slugs first home run with Indians
4 days ago
Terry Francona commends overall effort of his team
4 days ago
Andrew Miller doesn't expect to remember Indians' Opening Day win
4 days ago
Corey Kluber's finger is feeling fine after Opening Day start
4 days ago
Abraham Almonte is making up for lost time
4 days ago