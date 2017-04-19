Torts praises Blue Jackets’ effort in ‘good team win’

Torts is happy to play another day as the Jackets stay alive.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

1 day ago

Francona pleased with how Salazar battled back in start

Francona pleased with how Salazar battled back in start

1 day ago

Salazar turned to his off speed pitches to escape jams against Twins

Salazar turned to his off speed pitches to escape jams against Twins

1 day ago

Indians win 3-1 over Twins behind solid pitching by Salazar

Indians win 3-1 over Twins behind solid pitching by Salazar

1 day ago

Love's defensive effort shows teammates he's willing to sacrifice his body

Love's defensive effort shows teammates he's willing to sacrifice his body

1 day ago

Richard Jefferson challenges Cavaliers fans

Richard Jefferson challenges Cavaliers fans

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos