Throwback Thursday: How the Indians re-connected with one their biggest fans
Social media can be a very powerful tool.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Bronson Arroyo gets an Instagram account
12 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Amir Garrett fans 12
14 hours ago
Amir Garrett's sensational rookie season continues
15 hours ago
Bryan Price impressed by Garrett's poise
15 hours ago
Tito praises Tomlin for solid start, sees another gear coming for Indians' offense
1 day ago
Francisco Lindor on Tribe's true team win: 'You need those games'
1 day ago