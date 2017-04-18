Love’s defensive effort shows teammates he’s willing to sacrifice his body

Kevin Love's defensive effort helps Cavs take a 2-0 lead over the Pacers

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Jensen says Indians pitching staff needs to find ways to get out of innings

Jensen says Indians pitching staff needs to find ways to get out of innings

9 days ago

Arroyo: 'It was a victory just get to get out there'

Arroyo: 'It was a victory just get to get out there'

9 days ago

Price after Arroyo's start: 'I anticipate he'll be more crisp next time out'

Price after Arroyo's start: 'I anticipate he'll be more crisp next time out'

9 days ago

Welsh: Arroyo working on shaking the rust off

Welsh: Arroyo working on shaking the rust off

9 days ago

Seth Jones was pleased with Blue Jackets rookie Gabriel Carlsson

Seth Jones was pleased with Blue Jackets rookie Gabriel Carlsson

9 days ago

Gabriel Carlsson enjoyed his NHL debut

Gabriel Carlsson enjoyed his NHL debut

9 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos