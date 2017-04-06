Kyrie sends love back home to an injured Thompson
After road win in Boston, Kyrie Irving sends love back home while making a bold prediction
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHT: Scooter Gennett hits 2-run homer in debut with Reds
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHT: Edwin Encarnacion slugs first home run with Indians
2 days ago
Terry Francona commends overall effort of his team
2 days ago
Andrew Miller doesn't expect to remember Indians' Opening Day win
2 days ago
Corey Kluber's finger is feeling fine after Opening Day start
2 days ago
Abraham Almonte is making up for lost time
2 days ago