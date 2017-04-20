HIGHLIGHTS: Amir Garrett fans 12
Amir Garrett's 12 Ks are most for Reds left-handed rookie
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Bronson Arroyo signs up for Instagram
3 hours ago
Tito praises Tomlin for solid start, sees another gear coming for Indians' offense
21 hours ago
Francisco Lindor on Tribe's true team win: 'You need those games'
22 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Josh Tomlin delivers best outing of season for Indians
22 hours ago
Torts praises Blue Jackets' effort in 'good team win'
22 hours ago
Nuti admits to being nervous in first shift of first playoff game
22 hours ago