Gennett: No Reds rebuild, ‘We expect to win’
According to Scooter Gennett the Reds don't look at 2017 as a rebuild, they take the field expecting to win.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Jensen says Indians pitching staff needs to find ways to get out of innings
3 days ago
Arroyo: 'It was a victory just get to get out there'
3 days ago
Price after Arroyo's start: 'I anticipate he'll be more crisp next time out'
3 days ago
Welsh: Arroyo working on shaking the rust off
3 days ago
Seth Jones was pleased with Blue Jackets rookie Gabriel Carlsson
3 days ago
Gabriel Carlsson enjoyed his NHL debut
3 days ago