Fred McLeod, DerMarr Johnson preview Big3 League, debuting on FS1 this June
DerMarr will team with Allen Iverson in the Big3 this summer
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHT: Scooter Gennett hits 2-run homer in debut with Reds
3 days ago
HIGHLIGHT: Edwin Encarnacion slugs first home run with Indians
3 days ago
Terry Francona commends overall effort of his team
3 days ago
Andrew Miller doesn't expect to remember Indians' Opening Day win
3 days ago
Corey Kluber's finger is feeling fine after Opening Day start
3 days ago
Abraham Almonte is making up for lost time
3 days ago