Danny Salazar wants to be more aggressive from onset in starts

Salazar before Game 2 in Minnesota.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

21 hours ago

Francona pleased with how Salazar battled back in start

Francona pleased with how Salazar battled back in start

21 hours ago

Salazar turned to his off speed pitches to escape jams against Twins

Salazar turned to his off speed pitches to escape jams against Twins

21 hours ago

Indians win 3-1 over Twins behind solid pitching by Salazar

Indians win 3-1 over Twins behind solid pitching by Salazar

22 hours ago

Love's defensive effort shows teammates he's willing to sacrifice his body

Love's defensive effort shows teammates he's willing to sacrifice his body

22 hours ago

Richard Jefferson challenges Cavaliers fans

Richard Jefferson challenges Cavaliers fans

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos