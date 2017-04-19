Bronson Arroyo signs up for Instagram

Jim Day helps Bronson Arroyo gain more followers on his first Instagram

Knott talks to Brantley about 3-1 win over Twins

1 day ago

Francona pleased with how Salazar battled back in start

1 day ago

Salazar turned to his off speed pitches to escape jams against Twins

1 day ago

Indians win 3-1 over Twins behind solid pitching by Salazar

1 day ago

Love's defensive effort shows teammates he's willing to sacrifice his body

1 day ago

Richard Jefferson challenges Cavaliers fans

1 day ago

