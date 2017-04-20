Amir Garrett’s sensational rookie season continues
Amir Garrett explains what made him so effective after striking out 12
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Bronson Arroyo signs up for Instagram
3 hours ago
Tito praises Tomlin for solid start, sees another gear coming for Indians' offense
21 hours ago
Francisco Lindor on Tribe's true team win: 'You need those games'
22 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Josh Tomlin delivers best outing of season for Indians
22 hours ago
Torts praises Blue Jackets' effort in 'good team win'
22 hours ago
Nuti admits to being nervous in first shift of first playoff game
22 hours ago