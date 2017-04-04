Abraham Almonte is making up for lost time

Abe comes up big in '17 opener after missing '16 postseason.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Foligno confident Jackets will break out of Power Play slump

Foligno confident Jackets will break out of Power Play slump

3 days ago

Torts: 'We played more like how we're supposed to play'

Torts: 'We played more like how we're supposed to play'

3 days ago

Jones: 'It's playoff hockey right now'

Jones: 'It's playoff hockey right now'

3 days ago

Richard Jefferson's son makes a cute post game cameo appearance

Richard Jefferson's son makes a cute post game cameo appearance

3 days ago

LeBron asserts his focus after the Cavs' win

LeBron asserts his focus after the Cavs' win

3 days ago

Kyrie The Enforcer? Irving shares his displeasure with the treatment of LeBron

Kyrie The Enforcer? Irving shares his displeasure with the treatment of LeBron

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos