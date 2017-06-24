Price on Homer Bailey’s return: ‘I think he’s ready to go’

Reds skipper on Bailey's first start of the year.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Homer Bailey on first start back: 'No excuses. I just didn't pitch well'

Homer Bailey on first start back: 'No excuses. I just didn't pitch well'

3 hours ago

Reds manager Bryan Price not excusing Bailey's health for not performing

Reds manager Bryan Price not excusing Bailey's health for not performing

3 hours ago

The strikeouts aren't important for Kluber, he just cares about the result

The strikeouts aren't important for Kluber, he just cares about the result

3 hours ago

After loss, Francona jokes he may keep his uniform on for tomorrow

After loss, Francona jokes he may keep his uniform on for tomorrow

3 hours ago

Kipnis: 'The offense just didn't get it done tonight.'

Kipnis: 'The offense just didn't get it done tonight.'

3 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Kluber's 13 strikeouts is a season-high

HIGHLIGHTS: Kluber's 13 strikeouts is a season-high

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»