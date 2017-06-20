Ramirez leads red hot Indians to 12-0 win
The Cleveland Indians crush the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 with amazing performances from Corey Kluber and red hot Jose Ramirez
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Ramirez leads red hot Indians to 12-0 win
15 mins ago
Indians’ lineup stays red hot in 12-0 win
15 mins ago
All-around team effort in 12-0 win over Baltimore
15 mins ago
Scooter Gennett on adjusting to MLB pitchers
1 hr ago
Joey Votto spreads his philosophy after Reds end losing streak
1 hr ago
Scott Schebler's 19th home run was hit to the stars
1 hr ago