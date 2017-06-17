HIGHLIGHTS: Jose Ramirez’s multi-HR game

Jose Ramirez became the 9th player in Indians history to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same game.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Clevinger aware of the importance of weekend series with Twins

Clevinger aware of the importance of weekend series with Twins

5 hours ago

HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game

HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game

5 hours ago

Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire's hesitation

Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire's hesitation

9 hours ago

Pete Rose's full speech from pregame on-field ceremony

Pete Rose's full speech from pregame on-field ceremony

10 hours ago

Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017

Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017

11 hours ago

Can Ramirez's hot streak be attributed to Lindor's bats?

Can Ramirez's hot streak be attributed to Lindor's bats?

12 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos