HIGHLIGHTS: Jose Ramirez’s multi-HR game
Jose Ramirez became the 9th player in Indians history to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in the same game.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Clevinger aware of the importance of weekend series with Twins
5 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game
5 hours ago
Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire's hesitation
9 hours ago
Pete Rose's full speech from pregame on-field ceremony
10 hours ago
Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017
11 hours ago
Can Ramirez's hot streak be attributed to Lindor's bats?
12 hours ago