HIGHLIGHTS: Suarez homers in loss to Indians
Eugenio Suarez cracked a three-run pinch hit homer in the Reds 8-7 loss on Tuesday.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Suarez homers in loss to Indians
15 mins ago
Price: Reds aren't a team to take lightly
15 mins ago
Brennaman: Reds have a lot of grit
15 mins ago
After his first week in the Majors, Bradley Zimmer is 'just drinking it all in'
2 hours ago
Al and Jensen propose improvements to interleague play
3 hours ago
Garrett looking to bounce back after tough last start
4 hours ago