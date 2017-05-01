Price on Schebler’s hot bat

Cincinnati Reds' Skipper Bryan Price speaks about OF Scott Schebler and his hot bat in recent approaches at the plate.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Encarnacion, Almonte, Lindor go yard in Indians' comeback win

HIGHLIGHTS: Encarnacion, Almonte, Lindor go yard in Indians' comeback win

3 days ago

Amidst the good things in Indians' win, there's something Tito doesn't want overlooked

Amidst the good things in Indians' win, there's something Tito doesn't want overlooked

4 days ago

Corey Kluber credits a 'relentless' Astros lineup

Corey Kluber credits a 'relentless' Astros lineup

4 days ago

When the game gets big, Francisco Lindor rises above it

When the game gets big, Francisco Lindor rises above it

4 days ago

Abraham Almonte made an amazing catch, but didn't immediately know it

Abraham Almonte made an amazing catch, but didn't immediately know it

4 days ago

Corey Kluber is eager for what May will bring to Indians rotation

Corey Kluber is eager for what May will bring to Indians rotation

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos