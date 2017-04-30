Joey Votto forgot Reds rallied from four runs down because of bugs bothering him
Votto after the 5-4 win.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Encarnacion, Almonte, Lindor go yard in Indians' comeback win
3 days ago
Amidst the good things in Indians' win, there's something Tito doesn't want overlooked
3 days ago
Corey Kluber credits a 'relentless' Astros lineup
3 days ago
When the game gets big, Francisco Lindor rises above it
3 days ago
Abraham Almonte made an amazing catch, but didn't immediately know it
3 days ago
Corey Kluber is eager for what May will bring to Indians rotation
3 days ago