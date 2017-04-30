Indians reliever Nick Goody answers young boy’s off-speed question
Nick Goody and STO's Ashley Collins field kids' questions.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Encarnacion, Almonte, Lindor go yard in Indians' comeback win
2 days ago
Amidst the good things in Indians' win, there's something Tito doesn't want overlooked
2 days ago
Corey Kluber credits a 'relentless' Astros lineup
2 days ago
When the game gets big, Francisco Lindor rises above it
2 days ago
Abraham Almonte made an amazing catch, but didn't immediately know it
2 days ago
Corey Kluber is eager for what May will bring to Indians rotation
2 days ago