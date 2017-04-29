Cleveland Browns draft picks throw out first pitch at Indians game
Browns 2017 first-round draft picks Myles Garrett Jabrill Peppers, and David Njoku all threw out the ceremonial first pitch together at Friday’s Mariners-Indians game.
