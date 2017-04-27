Brantley happy to be back producing for Tribe lineup

Michael Brantley's comeback starting to show dividends for Tribe lineup

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Brantley's 2-run single part of big night

HIGHLIGHTS: Brantley's 2-run single part of big night

1 day ago

Brantley happy to be back producing for Tribe lineup

Brantley happy to be back producing for Tribe lineup

1 day ago

Lindor on the 'important' win over division-leading Astros

Lindor on the 'important' win over division-leading Astros

1 day ago

Andrew Miller stays prepared for high-leverage situations

Andrew Miller stays prepared for high-leverage situations

1 day ago

Feldman: 'I shot myself in the foot with bad walks'

Feldman: 'I shot myself in the foot with bad walks'

2 days ago

Reds struggle in all facets against Brewers

Reds struggle in all facets against Brewers

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos