Zach Werenski praises Artemi Panarin after Blue Jackets win

When Zach Werenski saw Artemi Panarin wound up to shoot, he knew it was going in.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Zach Werenski praises Artemi Panarin after Blue Jackets win

Zach Werenski praises Artemi Panarin after Blue Jackets win

15 mins ago

Jose Calderon praises new-look Cavs' chemistry after preseason finale

Jose Calderon praises new-look Cavs' chemistry after preseason finale

2 hours ago

Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'

Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'

1 day ago

Carlos Santana hopes this wasn't his last game with Indians

Carlos Santana hopes this wasn't his last game with Indians

1 day ago

Andrew Miller thinks Yankees can do a lot of damage

Andrew Miller thinks Yankees can do a lot of damage

1 day ago

Corey Kluber addresses speculation that he was pitching hurt

Corey Kluber addresses speculation that he was pitching hurt

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»