Carlos Santana hopes this wasn’t his last game with Indians
The free-agent-to-be contemplates his future in Cleveland.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'
1 hr ago
Carlos Santana hopes this wasn't his last game with Indians
1 hr ago
Andrew Miller thinks Yankees can do a lot of damage
1 hr ago
Corey Kluber addresses speculation that he was pitching hurt
1 hr ago
Francisco Lindor focuses on his blessings after ALDS loss
1 hr ago
Jason Kipnis: Indians were the better team, but Yankees played better and deserved to go on
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
UPCOMING
-
Today 6:00a ET World Poker Tour - Legends of Poker - Part 3 REPLAY
-
Today 7:00a ET Power of Sports - South Florida
-
Today 7:00a ET World Poker Tour - Borgata Poker Open - Part 1 REPLAY
-
Today 7:30a ET Inside Notre Dame Football
-
Today 8:00a ET Zips Football with Terry Bowden
-
Today 8:00a ET In the Spotlight - Brian Urlacher
-