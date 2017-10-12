Andrew Miller thinks Yankees can do a lot of damage

Miller speaks highly of his former team's chances in the ALCS.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'

Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'

1 hr ago

Carlos Santana hopes this wasn't his last game with Indians

Carlos Santana hopes this wasn't his last game with Indians

1 hr ago

Andrew Miller thinks Yankees can do a lot of damage

Andrew Miller thinks Yankees can do a lot of damage

1 hr ago

Corey Kluber addresses speculation that he was pitching hurt

Corey Kluber addresses speculation that he was pitching hurt

1 hr ago

Francisco Lindor focuses on his blessings after ALDS loss

Francisco Lindor focuses on his blessings after ALDS loss

1 hr ago

Jason Kipnis: Indians were the better team, but Yankees played better and deserved to go on

Jason Kipnis: Indians were the better team, but Yankees played better and deserved to go on

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»