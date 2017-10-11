Kevin Love after Cavs preseason loss to Bulls

Kevin Love discusses an "ugly" night of basketball

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Kevin Love after Cavs preseason loss to Bulls

Kevin Love after Cavs preseason loss to Bulls

1 hr ago

Torts: Penalty kill in OT ‘gave us a boost’

Torts: Penalty kill in OT ‘gave us a boost’

19 hours ago

Foligno: OT win helps Jackets gain confidence

Foligno: OT win helps Jackets gain confidence

19 hours ago

Milano on OT goal: That’s my go-to move

Milano on OT goal: That’s my go-to move

19 hours ago

Torts: ‘I still don’t think we’re hard enough to play against’

Torts: ‘I still don’t think we’re hard enough to play against’

23 hours ago

Francisco Lindor: 'We've been in this situation before'

Francisco Lindor: 'We've been in this situation before'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»