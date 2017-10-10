What needs to happen for Tribe to win Wednesday?

Indians Live post-game.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Trevor Bauer: Stuff was better in Game 4, 'little things' hurt chances

Trevor Bauer: Stuff was better in Game 4, 'little things' hurt chances

Just now

Jay Bruce confident heading back to Cleveland for Game 5

Jay Bruce confident heading back to Cleveland for Game 5

Just now

Tito is all in with Corey Kluber for decisive ALDS Game 5

Tito is all in with Corey Kluber for decisive ALDS Game 5

Just now

What needs to happen for Tribe to win Wednesday?

What needs to happen for Tribe to win Wednesday?

Just now

Tito, Trevor Bauer on the righty's readiness for Game 4

Tito, Trevor Bauer on the righty's readiness for Game 4

23 hours ago

Andrew Miller on giving up a rare home run to a lefty

Andrew Miller on giving up a rare home run to a lefty

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»