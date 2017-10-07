Jackets’ Dubois credits fans, team vets after big win

“The fans were amazing tonight.” Pierre-Luc Dubois shouted out the raucous Columbus Blue Jackets crowd following an opening night victory.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Torts on Panarin: ‘There’s a helluva lot more to him than just skill’

Torts on Panarin: ‘There’s a helluva lot more to him than just skill’

15 mins ago

Bob on 20th career shutout: ‘It’s extra nice’

Bob on 20th career shutout: ‘It’s extra nice’

1 hr ago

Werenski: Jackets fed off fans for hot start

Werenski: Jackets fed off fans for hot start

1 hr ago

Jackets’ Dubois credits fans, team vets after big win

Jackets’ Dubois credits fans, team vets after big win

1 hr ago

Jones, Werenski focused on contributing more in year two of tandem

Jones, Werenski focused on contributing more in year two of tandem

4 hours ago

Blue Jackets feeling excitement of big season, fresh start

Blue Jackets feeling excitement of big season, fresh start

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»