Cubs recognize Bronson Arroyo as he closes out MLB career

A classy gesture from the Chicago faithful at Wrigley Field.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Joey Votto tosses his batting gloves to young Cubs fans

Joey Votto tosses his batting gloves to young Cubs fans

15 mins ago

Cubs recognize Bronson Arroyo as he closes out MLB career

Cubs recognize Bronson Arroyo as he closes out MLB career

1 hr ago

Tito proud of Kluber for leadership, in awe of Brantley's return

Tito proud of Kluber for leadership, in awe of Brantley's return

18 hours ago

Jason Kipnis feeling healthy for first time in a long time

Jason Kipnis feeling healthy for first time in a long time

18 hours ago

Corey Kluber believes Indians can draw on past experiences come playoff time

Corey Kluber believes Indians can draw on past experiences come playoff time

18 hours ago

White Sox legend Hawk Harrelson respects Indians, the city & their fan base

White Sox legend Hawk Harrelson respects Indians, the city & their fan base

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»