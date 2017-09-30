WATCH: Tribe puts up all 10 runs between second & third inning

Highlights from the 10-1 win.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Terry Francona says Indians work isn't done: 'We've got to keep pushing'

Terry Francona says Indians work isn't done: 'We've got to keep pushing'

3 hours ago

WATCH: Scott Schebler battles sun to make basket catch in corner

WATCH: Scott Schebler battles sun to make basket catch in corner

4 hours ago

Chris Welsh offers constructive, Votto-esque advice to Robert Stephenson

Chris Welsh offers constructive, Votto-esque advice to Robert Stephenson

4 hours ago

Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton laugh about their 'unfriendly' rivalry

Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton laugh about their 'unfriendly' rivalry

7 hours ago

Meet some of the women who inspired 'A League of Their Own'

Meet some of the women who inspired 'A League of Their Own'

7 hours ago

Bryan Price envisions Sal Romano as likely 200-inning starter

Bryan Price envisions Sal Romano as likely 200-inning starter

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»