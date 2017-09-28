WATCH: Carlos Carrasco strikes out 14 in career-high day
Carlos Carrasco's big day results in career-highs in strikeouts and innings pitched.
1 hr ago
Carlos Carrasco notches career-high in strikeouts and innings pitched for season
1 hr ago
Roberto Perez on family in Puerto Rico: 'It's hard to focus'
1 hr ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Votto, Barnhart homers ignite Reds' offense
17 hours ago
Bryan Price thinks Bailey's strong final outing bodes well for 2018
18 hours ago
Homer Bailey was determined to get through 7 innings
18 hours ago
